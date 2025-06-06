18 years of free music: Petersburg's Halifax Street Festival is 'like a family reunion'

PETERSBURG, Va. — A free music festival in Petersburg is marking its 18th year this weekend, continuing a tradition that has grown into a major community event drawing thousands of attendees.

The Halifax Street Music Festival, a three-day event, has become a staple in the Petersburg community, attracting more than 3,500 people to enjoy diverse musical performances.

"R & B singers, some jazz, some line dancing people, little bit of everything," said Rodney Jones, stage and sound manager.

Over nearly two decades, the festival has seen significant growth in both size and community support.

"It's grown," festival organizer Pat Hines said. "The community has embraced it, they look forward to it. It's their most favorite community block party and it's an opportunity for us to showcase our local talent."

The event has gained support from local businesses, including Club 17 and Johnson Funeral Service, helping to maintain its free admission policy.

The location of the festival holds historical significance as it was once the heart of the African American business community in Petersburg for decades.

"All the stars that came to Petersburg, this is where the roots and where they started right here," Jones said.

Jones has managed the stage, lights and sound for all 18 years of the festival's existence, noting its consistent success.

"Out of all the years we've done it, we haven't had any issues," he said.

The festival has evolved into more than just a music event, becoming a gathering place for community members to reconnect.

"This particular festival is like a family reunion," Hines said. "It's like when you get together and you see your neighbors, you see your classmates, you see your college mates, maybe you haven't seen for years."

Festival-goers can expect "amazing talent, great food and just a sense of community," according to Hines.

The Halifax Street Music Festival begins Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

"We started this as a free community get together and festival and I want to keep it that way, I want to keep it free," Hines said.

