It's Free Fishing Days Weekend in Virginia. Here's what you need to know.

Posted at 1:31 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 13:31:43-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources announced details about the annual Free Fishing Days Weekend.

During Free Fishing Days Weekend (June 2 through June 4), you may fish without a license at the following locations:

Agency staff and volunteers will be on site with rods and reels, terminal tackle, and bait, ready to instruct you on how to fish if it's your first time.
More information on it can be found here: Free Fishing Days—Try it, You’ll Be Hooked! | Virginia DWR

