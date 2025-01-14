Richmond nonprofit to hold free FAFSA assistance workshops

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond-based nonprofit will be offering free financial aid workshops in the coming weeks to help students complete their financial aid applications.

Great Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc. (GRASP) will host a series of six workshops in partnership with Capital One and the National College Attainment Network to help students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The sessions are free and appointments are not necessary.

The workshops will be held at the Capital One Cafe in Carytown (2933 West Cary Street) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates:



Sat., Jan. 18

Sat., Jan. 25

Sat., Feb. 8

Sat., Feb. 22

Sat., Mar. 8

Sat., Mar. 22

Workshop participants will be entered to win an iPad Mini.

For more information on GRASP, visit their website.

