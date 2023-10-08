Hundreds turn up for free dental event at Colonial Heights dentist's office

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Volunteers from Commonwealth Dentistry Offices across central Virginia provided care for those without dental insurance on Saturday.

Those in need could receive fillings, cleanings and extractions during the event.

Organizers say the mouth can show symptoms of diseases and other health problems so receiving dental care is important.

"I know during COVID there was some some issues in terms of people should they comes they not come. People neglected it for a long time," said Michael Riccobene, CEO of Commonwealth Dentistry.

A team of over 60 volunteers were able to provide care to 195 people during today's event.

"Like I want you to know that we're here. We're strong. We're serving your needs. Dental health is very oral health. Isn't just about your teeth, but it's how it affects the rest of your body."

