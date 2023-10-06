Free dental care offered Saturday at a Virginia dentist's office

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Hundreds of people will receive free dental care on Saturday thanks to the generosity of a Colonial Heights dentist's office.

"We’ll be doing cleaning. We’ll be doing extractions. We’ll be doing fillings," Dr. Tayeeb Faruk, with Commonwealth Dentistry, said. " "A team of over 60 people will be helping us out."

The Free Day Of Dentistry is designed to help those in our community who have a gap in their health care.

"Dentistry is definitely one of those big gaps," Faruk said. "As anyone who has ever had tooth pain can tell you, it’s the worst pain you’ll ever experience."

He called free dental care life-changing for some who could not ordinarily afford it.

"Getting someone out of pain is always a great thing," he said.

Patient Patra Dunston agreed with the dentist's assessment.

"I think it’s amazing, especially for our community," Dunston said. "A lot of people are unfortunate and unable to get dental care."

The Free Day of Dentistry runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary, and patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.