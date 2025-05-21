Watch Now
Get free dental care at University of Richmond event on June 7

RICHMOND, Va. — Volunteer dentists will be offering free services on a first-come, first-served basis at the University of Richmond next month.

Dentists, dental hygienists, VCU School of Dentistry students, and other volunteers will be doing dental cleanings, x-rays, fillings and extractions at the Robins Center Mezzanine at the University of Richmond (365 College Road) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 7.

Services are available to anyone in need. No appointments are available.
The program is run through the Virginia Dental Association Foundation's Mission of Mercy program.

