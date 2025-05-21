Get free dental care at University of Richmond event on June 7

RICHMOND, Va. — Volunteer dentists will be offering free services on a first-come, first-served basis at the University of Richmond next month.

Dentists, dental hygienists, VCU School of Dentistry students, and other volunteers will be doing dental cleanings, x-rays, fillings and extractions at the Robins Center Mezzanine at the University of Richmond (365 College Road) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 7.



Services are available to anyone in need. No appointments are available.

The program is run through the Virginia Dental Association Foundation's Mission of Mercy program.

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube