Teachers can get free coffee at these locations in September

RICHMOND, Va. — Both Dunkin' and Wawa are starting off September with free coffee!

To help celebrate local teachers, Dunkin' restaurants throughout Virginia are treating them to a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Wawa is also announcing the return of its "cheers to classrooms" deal, where teachers and administrators can get a free hot coffee of any size every day throughout the month.

And even if you're not a teacher, you can still get a free cup on Thursday at any Wawa store in Virginia.

It's all to celebrate the grand opening of Wawa's 100th store in the Commonwealth, which is in Fairfax.

