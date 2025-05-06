GRTC's new ad program aims to keep Richmond buses fare-free through 2026

RICHMOND, Va. — GRTC is launching a new advertising program to help keep bus fares free for Richmond riders until at least fiscal year 2026.

Since 2020, bus riders have enjoyed fare-free public transportation, a program that has made a significant difference for regular commuters like Kendra Pollard.

"When I was younger, paying like $3.50, $3.75," Pollard said. "I used to go to Huguenot, so that's a lot going to Southside from the East End. The bus was like $150 a month."

For Pollard, who has relied on GRTC buses her entire life, the savings translate directly to other necessities.

"That saves money where it can go into something else food, going to the store, picking things up, paying for things that helps save a little more money," she said.

While riders continue to benefit from free fares, the funding sources that have sustained the program are running out.

GRTC is now implementing new strategies to maintain the zero-fare initiative.

"The way that we're trying to do that is by rolling out different programs," GRTC spokesperson Ashley Potter said.

The company's latest approach involves selling advertising space on buses and at bus stops.

"Whether it's on the bus exterior, there's channel cards on the interior, eventually we'll be offering our benches and bus stops within the city as well," Potter said.

The zero-fare program has been partially funded by approximately $8 million from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

It costs about $6.8 million annually to cover bus fares across the system.

As these state funds sunset, GRTC expects revenue from the new advertising program to help maintain free fares until at least fiscal year 2026.

Riders will begin seeing advertisements appear on buses and at stops in the coming months.

Potter described the initiative as beneficial for both cost-conscious riders and businesses seeking visibility.

"We want to be able to recognize and highlight our partners here in the Richmond region, who want to come along and say we know that transit is an in central infrastructure of the region, and we want to be a part of keeping zero-fare," Potter said.

For regular riders like Pollard, the continuation of free fares makes a meaningful difference in daily life.

"People in the city of Richmond, all over honestly whether it's bus stops in the county or Short Pump or things like that we appreciate it we really do it might not seem like it but it helps out a lot," Pollard said.

GRTC invites interested businesses to contact them directly about advertising opportunities that comply with company policies.

