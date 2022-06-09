Watch
How you can get free beer at Busch Gardens this summer

Posted at 11:05 AM, Jun 09, 2022
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens Williamsburg is rewarding guests this summer with free beer.

Officials at the theme park, which was originally owned by Anheuser-Busch, called the beer promotion a nod to its past.

One free seven-ounce Bud Light is available for members and annual pass holders every day from June 17 through August 14. Additional beer can be purchased for 50 cents each.

“This reward is a fan-favorite, and after listening to our Member’s feedback, we couldn’t wait to bring back free beer this year. Additionally, we are thrilled to extend the excitement by offering discounted drafts for all our guests to enjoy," Kevin Lembke, President of Busch Gardens Williamsburg, said.

The free and discounted beer is only available in the park’s Ireland village.

