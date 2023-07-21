Watch Now
Fredericksburg Police kill man with knife who charged at officer, police say

Posted at 3:02 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 15:02:54-04

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- A Fredericksburg Police Officer shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife, according to Fredericksburg Police.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Sunken Road at about 7:50 a.m.

"[The 911 center] received a report of a male brandishing a knife, physically assaulting an older man, and demanding money from multiple people," a Fredericksburg Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The initial arriving officer quickly located the offender and ordered him to drop the knife. The offender ignored the officer’s commands and charged at the officer with the knife. The officer discharged his firearm, striking the offender."

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Virginia State Police has been called in to investigate the situation.

"The officer is currently on administrative leave while the investigation advances. His name will be released at a later date," the police department advised.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

