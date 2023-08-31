Watch Now
Fredericksburg Police seize 50 pounds of marijuana, edibles and more at illegal pop-up event

Posted at 10:14 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 10:16:47-04

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Officers seized 50 pounds of marijuana, one pound of psychedelic mushrooms and dozens of various edibles and THC vape pens at an illegal pop-up event in Downtown Fredericksburg earlier this month.

Fredericksburg Police were called to J2's Restaurant and Lounge on William Street around 8 p.m. on Aug. 11 for a report of illegal activity.

That's where officers found the pop-up event, also known as a show, with tables full of marijuana, edibles and more.

The investigation is still active and charges are pending at this time, police said.

