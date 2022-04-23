Listen to 911 calls moments after Virginia duplex explosion: 'Oh my God!'

FRANKLIN, Va. – An explosion at a duplex in Franklin left two people seriously injured and more than 70 homes in the Berkley Court community without hot water for a week.

WTKR obtained the 911 calls from that night.

“We just heard something loud… we don't know what it was.”

The very first 911 call after the explosion was filled with uncertainty.

“I don't know what it is, but something has hit our house. We’re scared to look."

And the many that followed were packed with panic.

“[I] saw something blow up.”



“Oh, my God!”

Some even thought they were under attack.

“Somebody threw a bomb at my window."



"Somebody threw a bomb at your window?"



"Yes, yes.”

The 911 operator quickly called in for backup, including Courtland emergency units and the sheriff’s office.

“I was just calling to see if you have any deputies that can go en route to the 672 Cameron Street for the explosion as well.”

Nearby residents say that panic was quickly replaced with frustration.

It’s been an entire week since the duplex on the corner of Campbell Avenue and Cameron Street exploded - meaning an entire week with without hot water.

Let’s say you want to take a shower. You would have to leave your home and walk all the way over here to the mobile shower units that were set up on the property.

According to the Franklin City Manager Amanda Jarratt, the company that manages the property, the Maryland-based Severn Companies, has yet to inspect the gas lines.

That means those mobile shower units, which lock at night and don't open until 6:30 a.m., are how Berkley Court residents can get a hot shower.

If residents don’t want to use the mobile units - which also do not appear to be wheelchair accessible - they can travel about five minutes down the road to Love’s Travel Stop, where Severn has arranged for them to shower.

On Friday, Severn issued its first statement addressing the incident. The company says they're working with a construction management and consulting expert to conduct an exterior review of all buildings and will follow up with interior inspections as needed.

The two families who have been displaced have been given hotel rooms and food vouchers.

Severn said they working with the city and other officials to determine what caused the explosion. They're also making arrangements to have the gas lines inspected. Until then, the lines will remain shut off for safety.

You can read the company's full statement below: