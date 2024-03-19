Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

19th century Franklin Street building in Richmond slated for apartment conversion

207-W-Franklin-St.jpg
BizSense
207-W-Franklin-St.jpg
Posted at 6:32 AM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 06:32:20-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A former residence-turned-office building along Franklin Street downtown is being proposed for a conversion into nearly a dozen apartments.

Alex Bowman, a financial advisor based out of Washington, D.C., is seeking a special-use permit to convert the T. Seddon Bruce House at 207 W. Franklin St. into 11 apartments, three of which would be housed in a new-construction carriage house behind the 19th century house.

Bowman, who purchased the 0.2-acre property at auction in 2021, is working with Johannas Design Group on the project, which would add eight units in the existing structure. The new carriage house would also include a four-car garage.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone