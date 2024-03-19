19th century Franklin Street building in Richmond slated for apartment conversion

RICHMOND, Va. -- A former residence-turned-office building along Franklin Street downtown is being proposed for a conversion into nearly a dozen apartments.

Alex Bowman, a financial advisor based out of Washington, D.C., is seeking a special-use permit to convert the T. Seddon Bruce House at 207 W. Franklin St. into 11 apartments, three of which would be housed in a new-construction carriage house behind the 19th century house.

Bowman, who purchased the 0.2-acre property at auction in 2021, is working with Johannas Design Group on the project, which would add eight units in the existing structure. The new carriage house would also include a four-car garage.

