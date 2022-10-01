Missing Henrico man with dementia is driving silver Lexus SUV, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 88-year-old man with dementia missing in Henrico County Saturday.

Henrico Police said Franklin James West been missing since around noon and is driving a silver 2002 Lexus LX470 with half a tank of gas.

Henrico Police Franklin James West

Police described him as a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

West was last seen wearing a gray sport coat, dark slacks and white sneakers.

Police said he does not have a phone and has no money with him.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

