Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Missing Henrico man with dementia is driving silver Lexus SUV, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Oct. 1
Franklin James West
Posted at 4:54 PM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 16:58:18-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 88-year-old man with dementia missing in Henrico County Saturday.

Henrico Police said Franklin James West been missing since around noon and is driving a silver 2002 Lexus LX470 with half a tank of gas.

Franklin James West
Franklin James West

Police described him as a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

West was last seen wearing a gray sport coat, dark slacks and white sneakers.

Police said he does not have a phone and has no money with him.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone