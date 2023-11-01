Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

New Franklin Inn owner plans to keep Richmond restaurant a 'neighborhood watering hole'

Franklin Inn.jpg
Richmond BizSense
The Franklin Inn restaurant dates back nearly 100 years in the Museum District.<br/>
Franklin Inn.jpg
Posted at 2023-11-01T07:14:56-0400
and last updated 2023-11-01 07:14:56-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Franklin Inn has changed hands for the second time in less than 10 years.

The restaurant at 800 Cleveland St. in the Museum District was sold last week to Thomas Jenkins for an undisclosed amount.

Jenkins, a Hampton native who’s lived in Richmond for the last 35 years, said he’s leaving a career in the trucking and transportation industry, and that The Franklin Inn is the first restaurant he’s owned.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone