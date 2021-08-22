Man arrested 3 months after woman's murder at Petersburg hotel

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police have made an arrest in a woman's murder at a Petersburg hotel more than three months ago.

Twenty-one-year-old Franklin Coleman, of Petersburg, was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of Raven Mays, according to Petersburg Police Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss.

Police were called to the OYO hotel in the 20 block of S. Crater Road around 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 6 for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found Mays shot to death.

Petersburg Police Franklin Coleman

Police said Coleman was charged with, First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Discharge a Firearm in Public, Possession of a firearm by Convicted Felon, Solicitation to Commit Concealment and Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

Coleman is being held without bond pending a court appearance, Chambliss said.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police would like to thank its community partners and its officers who's combined efforts brought about the arrest," Chambliss said.

If you have information about the case that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

