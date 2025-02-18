Frankie Gaines shares how folks in New Kent survive winter storms

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — For Frankie Gaines, a snow day at his New Kent home brings with it a few cherished traditions.

“I’m going to cook some chili, I might even fry some fish,” Gaines said.

With another winter storm expected to hit Virginia on Wednesday, Gaines remarked that these traditions follow a day of thorough preparation.

“First thing you do is get the wood on the porch, second thing you do is check the generator,” he said.

Gaines noted that many in the area depend on generators to power their homes or water wells if severe weather causes power outages.

“A lot of them have the Generac generators, automatic start. Me, I got the old fashion kind where you just get out there, plug it up and pull and hope it starts,” he said.

In light of the approaching storm, New Kent County officials have shared important tips to help residents prepare for the winter weather:

DO: Position generators at least 25 feet outside the home, away from doors, windows and vents that can allow carbon monoxide to enter the home.

DO: Ensure your generator is properly grounded.

DO: Use three-pronged extension cords that are rated to handle the load of the generator.

DON’T: Operate a generator inside your home or in an enclosed (or partially enclosed) space.

DON’T: Open windows or doors while the generator is running.

DON’T: Overload generators.

DON’T: Connect generators directly into household wiring unless you have an appropriate transfer switch installed.

“Check your oil, check your gas, crank it up check your spark plug,” Gaines said. “Also, make sure you use a good extension cord and always have a fire extinguisher.”

Gaines emphasized that this advice is crucial, along with the importance of staying off the roads once the snow begins unless it is absolutely necessary. Despite pretreatment, roads can still be hazardous.

“You can’t drive fast just because your little car got front-wheel drive, because that’s why you find so many of them on the side of the road,” he said. “Do everything you need to do today and early tomorrow morning and then stay at home.”

For more information on winter storm preparations, residents are encouraged to stay updated through local news and government resources.



