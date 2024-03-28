Watch Now
Richmond Police issue missing person alert for Frank Lamb

Posted at 10:33 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 10:38:49-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have issued a missing person alert for Frank Lamb.

Lamb, 48, was last seen on Friday, March 22, 2024, near the 2500 block of Hanover Avenue in Richmond.

Lamb has brown hair and hazel eyes.

"It is believed that Frank does not have a cell phone or a vehicle," Kenny Jarels, with The AWARE Foundation, wrote in an email to the media. "He usually wears a baseball cap and his hands tend to shake. According to his sister, this is out of character for Frank to disappear. They are extremely concerned for his well-being."

Anyone with information was asked to call 804-646-6764.

This is a developing story. Anyone with more information can email the CBS 6 Newsroom here.

