Missing 89-year-old man with Alzheimer’s last seen at Henrico hotel

HENRICO COUNT, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 89-year-old man officers said has Alzheimer’s and was last seen Saturday night at a Henrico hotel.

Frank Hunter was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Residence Inn in the 2100 block of Dickens Road, according to Henrico Police.

Police said Hunter is an Alzheimer’s patient who does not carry identification and is believed to be on foot.

Police described Hunter has having salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

He may be wearing black boxer shorts, a gray shirt and green/camo Croc-like sandals, according to police.

Officials said police and firefighters are searching the area where he was last seen.

If you have seen Hunter or have any information that could help investigators, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or or Lt. Johnson at 804-433-8357.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

