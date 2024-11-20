Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Chesterfield County swears in new police chief Frank Carpenter

Chesterfield County held a ceremony Tuesday afternoon, swearing in its new Chief of Police, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Carpenter.
Poster image.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County held a ceremony Tuesday afternoon, swearing in its new Chief of Police, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Carpenter.

Frank Carpenter is Chesterfield's next police chief: 'I'm excited'

Carpenter has been with the department for nearly 25 years and will become the department's 9th chief since 1924. He served as deputy chief of operations since July 2023, overseeing performance, planning, and budgeting.

Former Chesterfield police chief Jeffrey Katz retired earlier this year to take up a position with the FBI.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone