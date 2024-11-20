Chesterfield County swears in new police chief Frank Carpenter

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County held a ceremony Tuesday afternoon, swearing in its new Chief of Police, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Carpenter.

Carpenter has been with the department for nearly 25 years and will become the department's 9th chief since 1924. He served as deputy chief of operations since July 2023, overseeing performance, planning, and budgeting.

Former Chesterfield police chief Jeffrey Katz retired earlier this year to take up a position with the FBI.

