Longtime Virginia radio DJ Francis Wood dies at age 68

RICHMOND, Va. -- Francis Wood, whose voice comforted and informed Virginians for more than 50 years on WFLO, has passed away, his wife Chris Wood told CBS 6.

Wood, 68, was diagnosed with ALS in February.

Greg McQuade recently featured Wood in a story, in which Wood, an accomplished author, said he was working on his 48th book.

Chris Wood said Francis passed away peacefully and was surrounded by his family.

Wood's radio career started when he was 17 years old. On New Year’s Eve 2021, an emotional Francis signed off from the airwaves for good after 52 years.