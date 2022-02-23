Fox Elementary students could be a step closer to entering a classroom

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fox Elementary students could be a step closer to returning to a classroom after a Tuesday night Richmond School Board meeting.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said in a meeting on Tuesday night he would like to move forward with repairs at Clark Springs Elementary.

The school board also authorized $500,000 to move forward with that request.

Kamras reiterated that he thinks Clark Springs is still the best option for Fox students and teachers as it's close to the Randolph neighborhood where many Fox families live.

St. Benedictine, another suggested location, is large enough for students but isn't outfitted to accommodate young children along with other issues. St. Gertrude, another suggested location, is also in need of repairs.

Kamras and a board member expressed concern about the district pouring money into a property that isn't theirs.

He estimates that $500,000 should cover all repairs that are needed at Clark Springs including roof leaks, plumbing, painting, HVAC and landscaping. He estimates that repairs could be complete shortly after spring break.

If things go as planned, students could possibly be in the building this spring. If not, students will enter classrooms in the fall.

As promising as this plan sounds, there wasn't a final decision made on whether students will be temporarily be moving to Clark Springs.

The board is set to consider a formal recommendation on their next steps at their March 7 meeting.

However, as this is the favored option by Kamras, he said he wants to get the ball rolling on repairs.