Fox Art Auction raises money for beloved Richmond elementary school: 'It's a lot of fun'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Fox Art Auction, an annual event supporting a beloved Richmond elementary school that also benefits businesses and talented artists, took place Saturday at Common House.

Alumni, parents and staff gathered to raise money for various student programs and supplies for teachers at the event organized by the William Fox Elementary PTA.

Candia said she and her fellow teachers have long since picked up where the February 2022 fire abruptly left them and have settled in, for now, at the once-empty Clark Springs Elementary School about a mile and a half away.



FULL INTERVIEW: All about Fox Art Auction benefiting Richmond school

FULL INTERVIEW: All about Fox Art Auction benefiting Richmond school

Participants had the opportunity to bid on original artwork, travel getaways, dining experiences, and more.

Organizers said events like this can create exposure for talented Richmond residents who donate their art pieces.

"In addition to raising dollars, I think just building the feeling of community and having current students and their families be able to connect with families of alumni and people who have been in the community for a long time," Kelty Garbbe, the auction's chairperson, explained. "So it's a lot of fun as a way to raise money."

The event's goal was to meet or exceed the $30,000 raised at this year's event.

The historic elementary school on Hanover Avenue in the Fan District was devastated by fire in February 2022.

WATCH: For the first time, take a look inside the charred Fox Elementary School

For the first time, take a look inside the charred Fox Elementary School

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube