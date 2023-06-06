Fourth Fridays returning to the Center of the Universe

ASHLAND, Va. — Ashland Fourth Fridays returns later this month aimed at celebrating the arts and culture in the “Center of the Universe.”

The event is held in Downtown Ashland on the Fourth Friday of every month starting June 23 through September 22.

Louise Keeton, with the Downtown Ashland Association, told CBS 6’s Brendan King that the festivities highlight the town’s local artists and musicians.

Take a stroll around downtown for sidewalk sales, art exhibits, live music, and outdoor dining.

“You'll probably see some kind of artistic demonstration whether that's live painters or dancers, or puppeteers,” Keeton said. “You'll have the vendors that you can enjoy all their artwork, and it ranges from everything between resin art to crochet to original clothing designs to woodwork.”

Keeton said if you’ve been to Fourth Fridays before - consider attending again because they’re always something new offered.

“We're adding new performers so it gets bigger and better every single month and you can't just miss one month you have to come every single month and see what's new,” she noted.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.