Multiple people taken to hospital after 4-vehicle crash on I-295 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Multiple people were taken to an area hospital after a four-vehicle crash along on Interstate 295 in Henrico County Sunday evening, according to troopers.

The wreck happened along I-295 south near the Airport Road exit before 7:30 p.m.

Troopers said that two vehicles crashed and then two other cars wrecked in an attempt to avoid the first crash scene.

State police said there were no fatalities, but there was no word on the number of injured or the extent of their injuries.

The victims were taken to VCU Medical Center.

The south right center lane, right lane and right shoulder were closed as of about 9:30 p.m.

Drivers were warned to expect delays because of the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.