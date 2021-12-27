Four bears spotted in tree outside Hampton Roads home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One Hampton Roads woman spotted a few surprises in a tree next door to her home when she woke up on Monday.

Four bears were handing out in a tree on Bruin Drive, near Western Branch High School in Chesapeake.

Resident Tracy Abbott told News 3 these bears were in their neighbor's tree as of Monday morning.

Abbott said it looks like the bears could've been sleeping.

Police arrived to the scene and moved crews back away from the tree because it looked like one of the bears was coming down around 10:45 a.m.

Animal control units were also at the home monitoring the bears. They asked neighbors in the area to stay inside.

