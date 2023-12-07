Four arrested following shooting on Richmond's southside

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police say they have arrested 4 suspects in a southside shooting. All four suspects are 21-years-old or younger.

Richmond police say Wednesday night at 11:48 p.m. officers attempted to apprehend the suspects in a parked car that they claim where known wanted individuals. "Officers approached the vehicle and attempted to detain the individuals when a male in the passenger seat of the vehicle fired shots at an officer," Richmond police explained in a press release.

The officer then returned fire with his service weapon and the suspects from the vehicle allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot. Three suspects were detained by officers but not the person that police say fired the first shot at them. Four firearms were recovered at the scene.

The three individuals arrested are:

Devone Brown, an 18 year old from Richmond who now faces possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Corey Hewitt, a 21 year old from Chesterfield County charged with possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm with an extended magazine.

Kemonte Mayo, an 18 year old from Henrico County arrested on an outstanding warrant for strangulation, simple assault, and destruction of property.

Richmond police say a short time following the shooting an adult male arrived at a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. That man was identified as Calique Harris, an 18 year old from Richmond. Callique was treated and released from the hospital before being arrested and charged with attempted murder and us of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police add that he was also served with an unrelated outstanding warrant from Chesterfield County.

The officer who discharged their firearm has been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

