How group is helping kids who age out of foster care: 'Start the season of giving'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fostering Hope RVA, a Virginia nonprofit that supports youth and young adults aging out of the foster care system, is kicking off the season of giving with a focus on some of the most deserving members of our community.

Richmond law firm McGuireWoods is supporting the effort, along with numerous other area businesses, to provide practical items to young adults as they begin their next chapters.

"This is a wonderful to start the season of giving," McGuireWoods managing partner Mike Herring said.

The donations are things that many take for granted — like suitcases and cookware — but are necessities that can make all the difference in helping the child feel more capable and in control of their lives.

Christi Durham with Fostering Hope RVA said the goal is to give young people a sense of hope and to let them know they have an extended family.

"We're not going to let you be in the street if we can prevent it," Durham said. "We want to help you get to that next level, so when they turn 18, they are not a statistic," Durham said.

Preventing homelessness is one of the group's primary focuses since half of former foster care youth become homeless within 18 months after leaving care.

"We don't want them to be incarcerated, we don't want them to be victimized of sex trafficking, homelessness. All these things that face this demographics of kids, we've trying to prevent that," Durham said. "If we can save one at a time, we've made an accomplishment."

There is still time to donate to Fostering Hope’s Secure the Bag drive, which helps pay for security deposits on apartments for foster care alumni and delivers move-in essentials for those kids.

Click here for more information or to make a donation.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.