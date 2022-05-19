How this foster dad is helping children in Virginia: 'Family is more than just blood'

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Steven Bhatt has been a foster parent for numerous children over the last two decades.

"Being a foster parent is very challenging, yet rewarding," Bhatt said about his experience. "Getting to see [his foster children] in the future and how they turn out with their lives and what becomes of them."

Steven became a foster parent to Juan when Juan was in elementary school. Steven eventually adopted Juan.

WTVR

"We've gotten really close. I share a pretty good connection with him," Juan Bhatt, now 23 years old, said. "I trust him with anything."

Steven and Juan have made it a priority to stay in touch with Juan's biological siblings.

"I have them in a group chat. I can bother them whenever I want," Juan said. " We showed up to each other's graduations and recently I went to my older sister's wedding, which was crazy."

WTVR

They also stay in touch with other children for whom Steven served as a foster parent.

Andrew was 16 years old when he came into Steven as a foster child.

"He does it all the time, I've seen it, he just takes in kids who nobody wants," Andrew said.

Now 23, with children of his own, Andrew said Steven is still there to help.

"Honestly, of all the babysitters, including family members, He's the best one," Andrew said.

"Family is more than just blood," Steven said. "It's what you make. It's your extended family."

May is National Foster Care Month and CBS 6 has partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts to highlight ways to enrich the lives of children in foster care.

To learn more about becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.