CBS 6 shares voices from Richmond's foster care community

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 is working to create a more inclusive community in and around Richmond, Virginia. As part of National Foster Care Month, CBS 6 partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts to dedicate an evening broadcast to telling the stories of Central Virginia's foster families.

Julie Bragg anchored the special coverage and shared the story of Denise Webb and her foster son Damonte.

"I watched his video, day in and day out and I said, I really feel that he's going to be our child," Webb told Julie.

Damonte is part of the Foster and Futures Program. It is a program for young adults in foster care from age 18 to 21. The program helps young adults learn life skills and money management.

"He's doing great, he really is. He's maintaining employment. He's just at a point in his life where he's just trying to figure things out," Webb said. "Our job is to reassure him with support and love and patience. Those are the key ingredients to become a foster parent."

"That's What Every Kid Should Have"

Joy Hanes is a relatively new foster parent. The Powhatan woman is now caring for three children.

She called the experience both challenging and deeply rewarding.

“It has been life changing,” Hanes told Julie Bragg.

She also described how her foster son started to open up to her by allowing himself to be loved.

"It makes me cry because that's what every kid should have,” Hanes told. “I don't think he knew his mom at all. I just can't even wrap my head around the kids that don't know what it's like to have a mom and dad love them and take care of them."

"I think people forget what they have to offer,” Hanes added. “They don't need to give the child the world. Just a stable loving family is everything to a kid."

Virginia Helps Foster Families

To mark Foster Care Month, Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) ceremoniously signed two pieces of legislation Wednesday designed to improve Virginia's foster care system and support those in it.

One will require universities to provide free housing over scheduled breaks to students who've aged out of the foster care system as they may not have a permanent home to go home to. The other bill signed standardizes home studies, which are surveys of houses of prospective foster families, and allows them to be shared among foster agencies.

"Taking out the red tape, it may make it a little bit easier to be able to kind of share the foster parents and let them be able to serve where the need is no matter what," foster parent Amanda Bishop told Cameron Thompson.

How You Can Help

There is a great need for foster parents throughout the state and they need every type of household, two parents or single parents like Joy and members of the LGBTQ community.

May marks National Foster Care Month and WTVR CBS 6 is proud to partner with JFS Connecting Hearts to help find forever families for nearly 5,000 children in Virginia in need of a home.

If you are interested in becoming a foster family now or learning more about adoption, visit www.jfsrichmond.org/connecting-hearts. Fill out a form and find answers to your questions on the site. Your family could change a child’s life forever.

