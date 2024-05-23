Fortune cookie helps Virginia woman win lottery jackpot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Virginia woman credited a fortune cookie with helping her win a $50,000 lottery jackpot.

Tierra Barley told Virginia Lottery officials that she plays Powerball using numbers she once found in a fortune cookie. The fortune cookie numbers paid off on May 8 when the Henrico County woman won $50,000 in a Powerball drawing.

WTVR

The winning numbers that day were 7-41-43-44-51, and the Powerball number was 5.

The fortune cookie numbers matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number.

"After buying the ticket, she left it in the store while she went to take her daughter to the park," a Virginia Lottery spokesperson said. "She returned to find someone else in the process of buying Powerball tickets. Turns out, that person was helpful in returning Ms. Barley’s ticket."

She bought the ticket at Varina Superstore Supermarket on Darbytown Road.

