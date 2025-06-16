Fort Gregg-Adams officially restores name to Fort Lee

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Fort-Gregg Adams officially restored its name to Fort Lee effective immediately, officials announced Monday.

This comes after President Donald Trump announced plans last week to change recently renamed military bases, reversing a bipartisan 2020 Congressional statute that led to the removal of Confederate names from U.S. military installations.



Watch: Families, historians react to restoring former military base names

Originally named for Confederate General Robert E. Lee, Fort Lee was changed to Fort Gregg-Adams in 2023. It was the only one to commemorate someone who remained alive at the time — Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg. He was known as a logistics leader and died last year. Lt. Col. Charity Adams — the other half of the name — led the first female Black unit of the Army deployed in World War II.

Officials said the Prince George County installation will now be named for Private Fitz Lee, who received the Medal of Honor for heroism during the Spanish-American War, when he moved under fire to rescue wounded comrades.

"Fitz Lee's legacy is one of bravery, humility, and unshakable dedication to his fellow Soldiers," Major General Michelle Donahue said in a statement. "By bearing his name, the installation deepens its connection to our local heritage and our Army's enduring values."



