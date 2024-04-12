2 dozen soldiers welcomed home at Fort Gregg-Adams: 'An emotional night'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Soldiers from the 54th Quartermaster Company at Fort Gregg-Adams were welcomed home early Friday morning following a nine-month deployment to Southwest Asia.

The 54th Quartermaster Company is the Army's only active-duty mortuary affairs unit and more than 2 dozen soldiers with the unit were sent to Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates as part of the deployment.

But for soldiers that CBS 6 talked to seeing their families was a moment months in the making.

"It was an emotional night for the families who've missed their loved ones the entire time and limited communication and we're just really excited to have them back," explained Captain Peter Kase. "... they have to deal with the separation from family and friends and just the chance to be reunited when they come back. It's it's special and we want to celebrate that so we had a little ceremony here for them."

"I'm excited to be back. It was a long nine months. I learned a lot. I experienced a lot. I miss my family a lot," said one soldier to CBS 6 photographer Ann Singer.

In all 29 soldiers came home at Friday morning's event.

