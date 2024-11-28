Celebrating their first Thanksgiving away from home, these Virginia soldiers were greeted with a surprise

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — As many celebrated Thanksgiving around the table, many others celebrated the holiday for the first time, far away from home.

“Here at Fort Gregg-Adams, Thanksgiving is like the Super Bowl,” said Building Manager Gina Barnes. “It’s been about a two-and-a-half month process to get to where we are today.”

So to make Thanksgiving dinner happen the goal is quite lofty.

“We want them to feel like they are at home with mom," Barnes said.

However, for many, it’s a tough day.

“It is tough because I’m 18, fresh out of the house,” said Private Jasmine Williams, who is spending her first Thanksgiving in the army.

WTVR Private Jasmine Williams

“Well, I miss my family. I miss my mom’s food,” said Private Eriahna Vela, who is also spending her first Thanksgiving away from home.

But on Thanksgiving Day 2024, the young soldiers were in for quite the surprise - starting with who was serving them.

“I was very surprised they were serving and giving back to us,” Private Zechariah Bobby said.

It is a U.S. Army tradition where command staff serve food to the enlisted soldiers on Thanksgiving Day.

WTVR Private Zechariah Bobby

“Just to have them here on a Holiday, helping us by serving to us, it means a lot to me,“ Bobby said.

For those serving, it’s a reminder of their first Thanksgiving in the army.

“My first Thanksgiving was BCT Fort Jackson and I was 22 years old,” First Sergeant Sharmtale Bryant said.

“I was here at Fort Lee at the time, back in 1996,” Command Sergeant Major Sheila Parrish said.

WTVR Command Sergeant Major Sheila Parrish

The other surprise for the soldiers was the food spread, ranging from steamship round to turkey, ham, and cornish hens.

“This is actually kind of nice, I did not expect this at all,” Vela said.

For these young soldiers, the army tradition of the command staff serving them their Thanksgiving meal along with the food itself, helps make up for the fact they aren’t at home.

After the holiday, they can look back and realize they are now part of that tradition.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok