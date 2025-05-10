Fort Clifton Arts and Crafts Festival in Colonial Heights features hundreds of vendors

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — The Fort Clifton Arts and Crafts Festival brought a unique Mother's Day tradition back to Colonial Heights this weekend.

Thousands were expected for the weekend event, with Saturday's sunny weather bringing out a huge crowd of festival goers.

Now in its 49th year, the Fort Clifton Arts and Crafts Festival brings more than 100 vendors from across the Commonwealth and the East Coast to set up and sell their wares.



"We've got all kinds of arts and crafts," said Matt Spruill, Director of Recreation and Parks in Colonial Heights. "We've got everything from dog collars, to wood working products, paintings. Our vendors do such a great job."

The festival starts back up Sunday, May 11 at 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

There will be live music and a kid's area. Admission and parking are free.

Fort Clifton is located just off Conduit Road behind Tussing Elementary School (100 Brockwell Lane).

