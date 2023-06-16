Former VUU football player Ray Lewis III dead at 28

RICHMOND, Va. — Ray Lewis III, the son of Baltimore Ravens Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, died at the age of 28 on Thursday, according to ESPN and CBS Sports.

Lewis's brother Rahsaan confirmed his death Thursday night via Instagram.

"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray your at peace now because [I know] how much you was [really] hurtin I don't and won't ever have the words man cuz this pain right here," Rashaan Lewis wrote. "... I love you I love you I love you your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I'll make you smile and proud."

Lewis played college football for Miami, Coastal Carolina and was a former defensive back at Virginia Union University (VUU).

Former VUU coach Mark James commented on Lewis's death on his personal Facebook page: "Young man it was a pleasure to bring you to Virginia Union. Ray Ray May God bless your family. Great young man."

James said he learned of his former player's death through family and social media.

“He was a great kid. He played hard and it was a pleasure knowing him,” James told The Associated Press by phone Friday.

Neither Rahsaan Lewis nor James provided details how Ray Lewis III died.

Lewis played cornerback at his father's alma mater, Miami, for two seasons without getting in a game before transferring to Coastal Carolina in 2015.

Lewis finished his career at Virginia Union, where James remembered him as a level-headed young man who worked hard and never acted like he was above others due to his father's success as an NFL standout and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“I think by the time we got him, he was ready for the business of going to school and finishing and playing football and being an impact (player),” James said. “He was a hard worker.”

At Coastal Carolina, Lewis played 12 games at cornerback with 19 tackles. He had 37 tackes for Virginia Union in 2017.

