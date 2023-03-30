Former Virginia band director pleads guilty to child sex crimes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A former Newport News assistant principal charged with sex crimes against children has pleaded guilty in the case.

Jason Taylor pleaded guilty to six counts of indecent liberties with a child on Monday. He had been previously charged with 12 counts of sodomy, 12 counts of indecent liberties, and two counts of rape.

News 3 Jason Taylor appears in Chesapeake Circuit court by way of video.

Court documents showed the charges stem from incidents that happened with a student at Western Branch High School while Taylor was a band director there, from 2015 to 2017.

Newport News assistant principal charged with 13 counts of sexual acts against a child

The student was 14 to 15 years old when it started, all the way to 18 years old. According to officials, the alleged incidents started with long hugs, and kissing, and eventually led to sex. The student claims Taylor groomed her and they would meet in closets in the band room.

Taylor was an assistant principal of operations at Warwick High School in Newport News when he was arrested and suspended.

According to the commonwealth's attorney, the alleged victim came forward to detectives in 2018, but couldn't articulate what happened and was advised to receive counseling. She came forward again in 2021 which led to Taylor being charged.

Court records indicate Taylor's next hearing date is July 7.