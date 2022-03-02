Former teachers come together to surprise Fox teachers with gift bags

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two former public school teachers were moved so much by the fire at Fox Elementary that they found a way to help.

On Tuesday, they made a few special deliveries to teachers at the school.

The two women have spent the last two weeks collecting Amazon gift cards and fulfilling Amazon wish list requests with donations from the community.

They wanted to help teachers rebuild important and unique spaces like the reading corner or the math center or the classroom library.

The women said they weren't in touch with anyone from Fox about the project but learned of teachers' needs through other people.

News of their efforts spread by word of mouth. Community members had the chance to use the Amazon wish list to contribute to their goals. The women said the support from those in the community has been heartwarming.

"Each teacher has $150 and gift cards for Amazon. They each have a $25 gift card to Target and they have a little fox figurine," Amy Foster, one of the former teachers, said.

"I always say to my students, it shouldn't have to happen to you for it to matter to you. And we see so many people who clearly believe that," Ann Marie Hallstead, the other former teacher, said.

The women were able to gather enough to give all 37 teachers at Fox Elementary a gift bag.