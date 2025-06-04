Former Virginia sheriff's deputy faces sex crime charges

LANCASTER, Va. — A former Virginia sheriff's deputy is facing sex crime charges.

Edward Logan Fisher has been charged with one count of attempted rape, forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery or sexual battery, as well as one count of object sexual penetration by force.

Investigators said the alleged incident happened in April 2020 while Fisher was a deputy for the Northumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Fisher started working for the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in 2021.

The Lancaster Sheriff said Fisher has not worked for the department since February when they learned of the possible charges.

Fisher's attorney said his client is 100 percent innocent and anxiously awaiting to be tried.

He is scheduled for a jury trial in October.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

