Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Former schoolmates pick up second local landscaping firm in three years

RobbinsTerraForma1.jpg
BizSense
RobbinsTerraForma1.jpg
Posted at 6:46 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 06:46:15-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friendships among three Collegiate School grads have led to a pairing up of two local landscaping companies.

Rilee Harman, Ian Smith and Billy Stinson recently purchased Robbins Landscaping, a 35-year-old firm founded by Doug Robbins that they’ve brought under the same ownership entity of their other firm, Terra Forma Landscaping.

Harman and Stinson acquired Terra Forma, a 20-year-old firm, in 2021. That deal stemmed from the firm being a client of Yard Works, the landscape supply company that Stinson co-owned with his father, Bill Stinson, before it was acquired two years ago by a national distributor.

Smith, a general contractor who had been based in Colorado, was brought into the fold by his former schoolmates soon after he returned to Richmond late last year.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone