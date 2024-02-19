Former schoolmates pick up second local landscaping firm in three years

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friendships among three Collegiate School grads have led to a pairing up of two local landscaping companies.

Rilee Harman, Ian Smith and Billy Stinson recently purchased Robbins Landscaping, a 35-year-old firm founded by Doug Robbins that they’ve brought under the same ownership entity of their other firm, Terra Forma Landscaping.

Harman and Stinson acquired Terra Forma, a 20-year-old firm, in 2021. That deal stemmed from the firm being a client of Yard Works, the landscape supply company that Stinson co-owned with his father, Bill Stinson, before it was acquired two years ago by a national distributor.

Smith, a general contractor who had been based in Colorado, was brought into the fold by his former schoolmates soon after he returned to Richmond late last year.

