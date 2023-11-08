Former Richmond public works official gets 27-month prison sentence in fraud case

RICHMOND, Va. -- A former senior manager with Richmond’s public works department will serve more than two years in prison for his role in a yearslong scheme that defrauded the city of over $600,000 in department contracts.

Michael Evins, 67, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to 27 months in prison and three years of supervised released after pleading guilty in July to conspiring to use his position to steer department contracts to straw companies created by at least three co-conspirators, including his wife, Samaria Evins.

Samaria, 52, also was sentenced Tuesday and received eight months’ home confinement and five years of probation.

A second co-conspirator, Shaun Lindsey, a former senior administrative technician with the department, is scheduled for sentencing next week after entering a plea deal in May. Lindsey faces the same maximum penalties as Michael Evins did, including up to 20 years in prison.

