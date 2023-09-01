Watch Now
Former Richmond fire department headquarters is up for grabs

The office building at Franklin and Second streets once housed the chamber of commerce.
Posted at 11:08 AM, Sep 01, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. — A sizable office building on a prominent downtown corner is up for grabs after a move by the city’s fire department. “For lease” signs have been posted on the 25,000-square-foot building at 201 E. Franklin St., which for 15 years has housed the headquarters for Richmond Fire and Emergency Services at Franklin and Second streets. The department, which leased 19,000 square feet of the building, recently moved its operations to the Ritchie Building at 1904 N. Hamilton St., where it’s consolidating support services and logistics storage for nine stations in the city.

