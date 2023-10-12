Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Former Live Well 'bond guru' gets no prison time for role in fall of Chesterfield company

stumbergercomposite-700x422.jpg
Richmond BizSense
stumbergercomposite-700x422.jpg
Posted at 6:46 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 06:46:17-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Another former Live Well Financial employee who had a hand in the scheme that caused the collapse of the Chesterfield-based mortgage company is walking away with no prison time.

Darren Stumberger, the company’s former head bond trader, was sentenced last week in federal court in Manhattan to time served, meaning no additional time behind bars.

Court records show he also was ordered to forfeit $1 million in bonuses that he earned as a result of the fraud and to three years of supervised release.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone