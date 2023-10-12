Former Live Well 'bond guru' gets no prison time for role in fall of Chesterfield company

RICHMOND, Va. -- Another former Live Well Financial employee who had a hand in the scheme that caused the collapse of the Chesterfield-based mortgage company is walking away with no prison time.

Darren Stumberger, the company’s former head bond trader, was sentenced last week in federal court in Manhattan to time served, meaning no additional time behind bars.

Court records show he also was ordered to forfeit $1 million in bonuses that he earned as a result of the fraud and to three years of supervised release.

