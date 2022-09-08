Former Lee monument site plan makes no headway

RICHMOND, Va. -- Professional city planners and Richmond residents did not get an opportunity to review plans for the future of Lee Circle Thursday morning because not enough members of the Urban Design Committee (UDC) attended the meeting.

The committee should have been the first stop for the temporary landscaping plan but with only 5 of the 11 committee members present, the project might now be decided simply by the more powerful Planning Committee.

Set to start at 10 a.m., it was quickly apparent the Urban Design Committee didn’t have a quorum to do business.

Made up of professionals who handle these types of projects, the group was set to consider a $100,000 proposal to plant native trees and shrubs at the former site of the Robert E. Lee monument.

VHB Plans for Lee Circle submitted by VHB

Dismantled last year, the city must now decide how to care for the space until a more permanent plan to revitalize Monument Avenue is decided.

City Counselor Katherine Jordan said public input is heavily encouraged ahead of the planning committee meeting next Monday, Sept. 19.

"That's what planning commission is going to have to weigh: whether or not this needed that additional review and input," Jordan said. "And they can choose to send it back. Or they may say, 'We've had time to consider what UDC's comments were.' Maybe they will be sent over in advance, but we'll see. We're not going to know until Monday."

Some comments have already been submitted. Many concerned the city can’t keep up with an ambitious landscaping plan. Several say there isn’t enough space for public gatherings. Others say they don’t want the public to gather in the circle.

