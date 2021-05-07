Former Kickers player, coach David Bulow passes away at 41

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Kickers shared on Friday afternoon that former coach and player David Bulow had passed away.

The team says that Bulow passed away peacefully on Thursday.

David is survived by his wife Nellie and his three young children Aaron, Cameron and Lucy.

“The Richmond Kickers family is heartbroken to learn of David’s passing,” said Kickers Chairman Rob Ukrop. “David’s impact on our club will not be forgotten, he served the community well as a player, as a coach of both our pro and youth teams, and more importantly as a friend to so many within the soccer landscape. Our hearts go out to Nellie and his children, Aaron, Cameron, and Lucy.”

The family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.

Additional updates will be done through the GoFundMe page created in his honor. Those wishing to support the family can donate to the GoFundMe, send gift cards for groceries, add more sign-ups for the meal train, pray for the family or simply offer a supportive hand.