Former Henrico officer accused of killing wife, stepdaughter faces upgraded charges

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A former Henrico Police officer accused of killing his wife and stepdaughter faces new upgraded criminal charges.
Court records show that Richard Crowder was recently indicted by a grand jury.
The 60-year-old is now charged with eight felonies, including capital murder.
Police arrested Crowder on July 2 following a nine-hour-long standoff during which investigators say he shot at officers.
Once inside his eastern Henrico home, police found the bodies of 53-year-old Diane Crowder and 35-year-old Carrie Szaksz.
Richard Crowder served in the Henrico Police Department from 1986 to 2014.
