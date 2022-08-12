Former Henrico officer accused of killing wife, stepdaughter faces upgraded charges

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A former Henrico Police officer accused of killing his wife and stepdaughter faces new upgraded criminal charges.

Court records show that Richard Crowder was recently indicted by a grand jury.

Henrico Police Richard Crowder

The 60-year-old is now charged with eight felonies, including capital murder.

Police arrested Crowder on July 2 following a nine-hour-long standoff during which investigators say he shot at officers.

Family photos provided to WTVR Carrie Szaksz and Diane Crowder

Once inside his eastern Henrico home, police found the bodies of 53-year-old Diane Crowder and 35-year-old Carrie Szaksz.

Richard Crowder served in the Henrico Police Department from 1986 to 2014.

This is a developing story