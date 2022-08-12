Watch Now
Former Henrico officer accused of killing wife, stepdaughter faces upgraded charges

Two movers inside a Henrico home when a former police officer allegedly killed his wife and stepdaughter told police they were warned about Richard Crowder.
Posted at 2:31 PM, Aug 12, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A former Henrico Police officer accused of killing his wife and stepdaughter faces new upgraded criminal charges.

Court records show that Richard Crowder was recently indicted by a grand jury.

Richard Crowder
The 60-year-old is now charged with eight felonies, including capital murder.

Police arrested Crowder on July 2 following a nine-hour-long standoff during which investigators say he shot at officers.

Carrie and Diane.png
Carrie Szaksz and Diane Crowder

Once inside his eastern Henrico home, police found the bodies of 53-year-old Diane Crowder and 35-year-old Carrie Szaksz.

Richard Crowder served in the Henrico Police Department from 1986 to 2014.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

