Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Dodson converting former Circuit arcade-bar into sports bar-card shop combo

graybos-circuit-rendering-Cropped.jpg
BizSense
graybos-circuit-rendering-Cropped.jpg
Posted at 6:20 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 06:20:16-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A year after buying the building, local developer Duke Dodson is set to turn a former Scott’s Addition bar-arcade space into a sports bar-card shop combo concept.

Dodson is preparing to open Parlay Bar & Lounge in the old Circuit Arcade Bar spot at 3117 W. Leigh St., where he’ll also relocate his Graybo’s Sports Cards retail shop.

The Circuit closed last fall after a six-year run in the building. Dodson, who’s invested in and developed real estate all over the city, paid $4 million for the The Circuit property a few months before it went out of business.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone