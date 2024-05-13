Dodson converting former Circuit arcade-bar into sports bar-card shop combo

RICHMOND, Va. -- A year after buying the building, local developer Duke Dodson is set to turn a former Scott’s Addition bar-arcade space into a sports bar-card shop combo concept.

Dodson is preparing to open Parlay Bar & Lounge in the old Circuit Arcade Bar spot at 3117 W. Leigh St., where he’ll also relocate his Graybo’s Sports Cards retail shop.

The Circuit closed last fall after a six-year run in the building. Dodson, who’s invested in and developed real estate all over the city, paid $4 million for the The Circuit property a few months before it went out of business.

