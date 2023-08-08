Watch Now
Former CarLotz exec opens electric-car dealership on Broad

Used electric car seller Recharged has opened at 8410 W. Broad St. Pictured is co-founder John Foley.
Posted at 6:05 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 06:05:05-04

RICHMOND, Va. — After a long stint in the CarLotz C-suite, John Foley has powered up a new used vehicle venture of his own. Recharged opened last month at 8410 W. Broad St. The company co-founded by Foley sells used electric and hybrid vehicles. The dealership is next door to the original outpost of CarLotz, the Richmond-born used vehicle consignment chain that fizzled out last year and was absorbed by a competitor.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

