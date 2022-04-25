Former Baja Bean building in the Fan up for grabs

RICHMOND, Va. — A prominent commercial building in the Fan has hit the market, with a pre-approved, special-use permit included to sweeten the deal. Owner John Conrad recently listed 1518-1520 W. Main Street, previously known as the Stonewall Jackson Professional Center, for sale for an unspecified amount. For years the mixed-use building was best known for housing restaurant and bar Baja Bean Co. until 2019. Read the full story on Richmond BizSense.

