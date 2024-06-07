Watch Now
Former Altria president’s $3M home sale beats out tech execs’ deals in May

BizSense
Posted at 4:50 AM, Jun 07, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- A trio of deals around the $3 million mark topped the list of the priciest area home sales in May, with the highest sale going to a retired tobacco executive and the other two involving supply chain tech execs.

The top sale for the month was 13285 Barkstone Court, a 7,100-square-foot house in Goochland’s Rivergate community that sold May 6 for $3.07 million.

The brick Georgian with five bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms was listed March 18 at $2.45 million and went under contract a week later.

It was listed by Kristin Beran Krupp and Sherry Beran with Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate. The daughter-and-mother team represented seller Dave Beran, a former president and chief operating officer at tobacco giant Altria Group who bought the house new in 2004 for $1.3 million, property records show.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

